CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for RIV Capital (TSE:RIV)

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.37% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:RIV opened at C$1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.86. RIV Capital has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$3.60. The firm has a market cap of C$232.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that RIV Capital will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

