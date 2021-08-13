CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH)

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.35. The firm has a market cap of C$134.34 million and a P/E ratio of 3.26. Carmanah Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.39 and a 1-year high of C$7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Carmanah Technologies Company Profile
