CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH)

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.35. The firm has a market cap of C$134.34 million and a P/E ratio of 3.26. Carmanah Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.39 and a 1-year high of C$7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Carmanah Technologies Company Profile

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light LED solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in Signals and Illumination segments. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

