CIBC Cuts Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$5.25

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC to C$5.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of SMT opened at C$3.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$524.51 million and a PE ratio of 15.07. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.84 and a 1 year high of C$4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

