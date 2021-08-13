CIBC Cuts Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$5.25

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC to C$5.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of SMT opened at C$3.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$524.51 million and a PE ratio of 15.07. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.84 and a 1 year high of C$4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75.
About Sierra Metals
