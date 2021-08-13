CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.00.

CIX opened at C$25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.75. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$14.91 and a twelve month high of C$25.87.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.2205324 earnings per share for the current year.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

