CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.61, but opened at $20.42. CI Financial shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 747 shares traded.

The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CI Financial by 339.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $14,611,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

