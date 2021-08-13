Christopher M. Connor Buys 1,000 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.59. 57,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,815. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $168.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

