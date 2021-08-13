Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.56.

Shares of TSE:CHR traded down C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.10. 551,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$5.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$663.65 million and a P/E ratio of 33.61.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$202.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.50 million. Research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.5673913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer bought 103,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,200 shares in the company, valued at C$664,451.78.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

