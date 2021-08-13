China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.13. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 15,407,561 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $53.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China XD Plastics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 623.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China XD Plastics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

