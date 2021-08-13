Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Releases Earnings Results

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%.

NASDAQ CSSE traded down $7.80 on Thursday, hitting $22.22. 940,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,968. The firm has a market cap of $310.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $47.72.

In other news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $43,544.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $159,844.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518 over the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CSSE. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

