Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of CSSE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. 270,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,100. The stock has a market cap of $306.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.62. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $43,544.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,844.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 594,228 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $12,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,588,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.