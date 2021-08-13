Chicago Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for about 2.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $55,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $5.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $454.22. 388,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,023. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $507.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.00.

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.