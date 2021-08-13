Chicago Capital LLC Sells 3,679 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. BlackLine comprises about 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of BlackLine worth $43,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Barclays PLC grew its position in BlackLine by 28.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 22.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 107.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BlackLine by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BL. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.42. 188,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,957. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $72.24 and a one year high of $154.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.33.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,480,961.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $610,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,465.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,857 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

