Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 3,582 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after acquiring an additional 127,537 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at about $9,399,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at about $9,097,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In other Nautilus news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,052 shares of company stock valued at $537,453. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLS. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Nautilus stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.