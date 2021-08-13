Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,815,000 after purchasing an additional 262,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,244,000 after acquiring an additional 237,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after buying an additional 560,482 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

