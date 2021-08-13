Chicago Capital LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.64. 4,852,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,767,915. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The firm has a market cap of $204.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.