Chicago Capital LLC Has $64.05 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $64,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,751.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,473,911 shares of company stock worth $849,416,317. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $362.65. 7,063,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

