Chicago Capital LLC Buys 1,945 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $175.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,077,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,420. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $175.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $461.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

