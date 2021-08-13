Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 1,318 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $409.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $409.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

