Chesapeake Energy Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CHK opened at $58.81 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -12.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $518,038,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,491,000 after buying an additional 4,343,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $270,120,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

