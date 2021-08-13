Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Trading Down 3.6%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.09 and last traded at C$6.23. 381,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 459,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHE.UN. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. The company has a market cap of C$651.18 million and a P/E ratio of -6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.86.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

