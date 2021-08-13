Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.86). Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CEMI opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 167.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 355,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.