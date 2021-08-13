Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $112.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

