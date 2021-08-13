Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 759 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $785,230. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.26. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

