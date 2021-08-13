Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after acquiring an additional 176,876 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $225.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.11. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLD. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.78.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

