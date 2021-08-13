Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,797 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vonage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

VG opened at $13.53 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.08, a PEG ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

