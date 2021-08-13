Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

