Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,342 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $947,081,000 after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tapestry by 849.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tapestry by 77.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $202,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

