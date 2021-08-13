Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 41,628 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Equitable by 54.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Equitable by 8.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $6,656,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Equitable by 24.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.47.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

