Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $56.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.33.
Shares of RCKT stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.39. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $67.48.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 447,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
