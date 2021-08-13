Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $56.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.39. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 447,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

