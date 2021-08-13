CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$127.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CGI stock traded up C$0.47 on Thursday, hitting C$111.97. The stock had a trading volume of 295,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,793. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$112.62. CGI has a twelve month low of C$80.29 and a twelve month high of C$116.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

