Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Michael R. Battaglioli Sells 7,000 Shares

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.30. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Cerner by 224.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Cerner by 75.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 918.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 461,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,180,000 after buying an additional 416,267 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.