Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CENTA stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.13. 516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,317. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.92.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
