Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $722.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce $722.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $702.00 million to $737.40 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $675.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,614,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.64.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

