Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, April 25th.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.66. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

