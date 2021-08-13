Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) SVP Freddy A. Jimenez Acquires 430 Shares

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) SVP Freddy A. Jimenez bought 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.28 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 3.09. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $48.14.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 56,072 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,662,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 258.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13,963.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

