Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) versus Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Critical Survey

Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Celerity Solutions alerts:

This table compares Celerity Solutions and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A Smith Micro Software -2.24% 4.84% 4.03%

This table compares Celerity Solutions and Smith Micro Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smith Micro Software $51.30 million 5.19 $4.16 million $0.17 29.29

Smith Micro Software has higher revenue and earnings than Celerity Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Celerity Solutions has a beta of -3.21, suggesting that its share price is 421% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Celerity Solutions and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith Micro Software 0 0 4 0 3.00

Smith Micro Software has a consensus price target of $9.65, suggesting a potential upside of 93.78%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Celerity Solutions.

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats Celerity Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celerity Solutions

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging. In addition, the company provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers, as well as technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Celerity Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celerity Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.