CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Raised to C$81.00 at Raymond James

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCDBF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of CCDBF stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. CCL Industries has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $59.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

