CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Geoffrey Martin Sells 300 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Geoffrey Martin sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.39, for a total transaction of C$21,417.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 668,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$47,696,729.85.

Geoffrey Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Geoffrey Martin sold 100 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.76, for a total transaction of C$7,176.00.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting C$71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 91,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.31. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$46.22 and a 12-month high of C$75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.90 billion and a PE ratio of 21.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCL.B shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.13.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

