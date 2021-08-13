CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Plans $1.64 Dividend

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) declared a dividend on Friday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CCFN opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12. CCFNB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $59.00.
CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile
