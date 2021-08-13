Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 208,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,410,396 shares.The stock last traded at $218.03 and had previously closed at $214.07.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.38. The firm has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

