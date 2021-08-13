CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.35. CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 344.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of CTT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. 370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.21 million, a PE ratio of -96.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.74. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $4,861,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth $3,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 206,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after buying an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 115,653 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

