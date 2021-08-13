Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on CWQXF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWQXF remained flat at $$27.95 during midday trading on Thursday. Castellum AB has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.