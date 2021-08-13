Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

