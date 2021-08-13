Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 41 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Graham by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,136,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Graham by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Graham by 150.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 340.5% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $620.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.16. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $376.20 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $647.88.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

