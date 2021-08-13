Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $207.57 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $207.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,015 shares of company stock valued at $33,323,551 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.