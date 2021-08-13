Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 27.18% and a negative return on equity of 151.82%.

NASDAQ CGRN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 160,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,777. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.56. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.