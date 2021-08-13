Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $28.67 EPS

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $23.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:CSU traded up $3.74 on Friday, hitting $28.70. 814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.78. Capital Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

