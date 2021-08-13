Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$42.20. Capital Power shares last traded at C$42.19, with a volume of 167,237 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPX. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The stock has a market cap of C$4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 123.79%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Company Profile (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

