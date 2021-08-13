Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.39). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Shares of MGTA opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $386.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

