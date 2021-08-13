Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Allakos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.47) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.61).

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALLK. HC Wainwright started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Allakos stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.24. Allakos has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,711 shares of company stock worth $6,819,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the second quarter worth $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 71.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

