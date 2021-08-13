Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Allakos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.47) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.61).
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).
Allakos stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.24. Allakos has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.89.
In other news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,711 shares of company stock worth $6,819,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the second quarter worth $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 71.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.
About Allakos
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
